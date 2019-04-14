4 weather warnings issued by Met Éireann

Four weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for wind and rainfall over the coming days.

The warnings – one Status Orange and three Status Yellow alerts – are valid from today, Sunday, April 14, through to tomorrow evening.

The national meteorological office issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for Cork and Waterford. Issued this morning at 10:00am, the alert will be valid from 6:00pm this evening through to 6:00pm tomorrow.

Heavy rain tonight and tomorrow will result in large rainfall amounts, Met Éireann warns, with hazardous driving conditions expected and flooding possible.

Rainfall amounts will be highest along the south coast and about higher ground.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning was also issued this morning for counties Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The coming hours will bring a risk of spot flooding, especially in southern parts of these counties, the forecaster warns. Again, the warning will be valid from 6:00pm this evening through to the same time tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind warning was put out for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Cork and Kerry, taking effect from 2:00am tonight through to 7:00pm tomorrow.

Strong and gusty south-east winds are expected during the period, with mean speeds of 50 to 65kph and gusts of 90 to 110kph; these will be strongest in coastal areas and about high ground.

Finally, a shorter Status Yellow wind warning was declared for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

In these regions, strong and gusty south-east winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60kph with gusts of up to 100kph possible, strongest about high ground.