Video: ‘State-of-the-art’ residential dairy farm on 158ac for sale in the ‘Golden Vale’

An attractive turnkey dairy farm with ‘state-of-the-art’ farming facilities is for sale on circa 158ac at Ballyvada, Golden, Co. Tipperary.

Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Mart is looking after the sale. According to Alison: “The owner is selling the farm and there is plenty of interest also; however, there is no interest from abroad yet.”

The property is located approximately 3km from Golden; 4km from New Inn; 10km from Cashel; and 15km from Tipperary Town. The motorway is located a short drive from the farm also.

The dairy farm is in the heart of the ‘Golden Vale’, which is renowned for its rich grasslands.

‘Suitable for many enterprises’

The main body of the farm is made up of circa 145ac where the residence and yard sits.

There is, however, another circa 13ac located approximately 500m from the main farm.

These re-seeded lands are of top quality, with well laid out paddocks and roadways throughout. They are serviced with water and electricity.

According to the selling agent, it is suitable for many farming enterprises, including a possible use as a quarry. There are rock and sand deposits present. However, it is currently being used as a dairy farm.

In relation to the farm, there are multiple buildings and facilities available.

Advertisement These consist of: A 14-unit Alfa DeLaval milking parlour with a 10,500L tank;

A 12-column double A roof building with 200 cubicles, automatic scrapers, slats and feeding troughs;

An indoor and outdoor area with cubicle space for 84 inside and 60 spaces outside with rubber mats and covered cubicles;

Well laid out calving sheds and separate calf sheds with automatic feeders;

A large dry store shed (60m X 40m);

A storage shed;

Another slatted shed; and

Two silage slabs.

Overall, there is accommodation for up to 500 livestock.

‘Pristine condition’

There is a two-storey, very attractive residence in pristine condition accessed though a stunning private drive and with splendid views of The Galtee Mountains.

The ground floor includes: an entrance hall; a large sitting room; a smaller sitting room; an en-suite bedroom; a kitchen; a utility; and a toilet.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms – one en-suite – and a separate main bathroom.

At the rear of the property is a three-span shed/garage. Additional services include oil-fired central heating, mains water and a septic tank.

Viewing of the property is stictly through the selling agent. It is to go for auction on May 21, at 3:00pm in Cashel Mart – unless previously sold. The address is: Cashel Mart, Camas Road, Loughnafina, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.