32.16ac residential holding with traditional farmyard to go for public auction

Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers brings to the market a 32.16ac residential holding in one or more lots, with a traditional farmyard and 12.20 entitlements. The property is located at Tanavalla, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

The sale is on behalf of the estate of the late Maurice Hayes.

The attractive holding is located approximately 2km from Listowel town, along a shared private roadway off Ballygrennan Road. The elevated holding commands stunning views over Listowel town and the surrounding countryside.

Listowell itself is a market town, situated on the River Feale at the head of the north Kerry limestone plain.

‘An attractive holding’ in multiple lots

Lot 1 is a small area with an imposing two-storey dwelling, comprising 1ac in total. However, it commands an elevated setting with a mature site.

The accommodation comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room with an open fireplace; a kitchen; a back kitchen with rear-door access; a landing; three bedrooms; and a bathroom.

Lot 2 is a non-residential holding extending to 31.16ac.

There is a traditional farmyard with: A three-bay hay barn;

A lean-to cubicle house;

A holding yard; and

A slurry pit.

As well as all this, there is a selection of traditional cow stalls, stores and a lofted store. There is also in place, structural beams and supports for a seven-bay round roof bar.

Lot 3 is the entire, with the guide price starting at €330,000.

Along with all this, there are 12.20 entitlements valued at €590.56 (including greening). The market value for 2019 is €1,932.56 per entitlement.

Public auction

The auction will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 3:00pm at The Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant, William Street, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Further information can be found on the Dillon Prendiville website online.