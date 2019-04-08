Amazon to buy energy from wind farm in Donegal
International online shopping giant Amazon has committed to buying the energy from a new wind project in Ireland.
The project in question, a 91.2MW wind farm in Donegal, is expected to deliver clean energy no later than the end of 2021, according to the tech giant in a statement.
The project is part of three renewable energy initiatives to be backed by the company as part of its long-term goal to power all Amazon Web Services (AWS) global infrastructure with renewable energy.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the news, stating: “AWS’s investment in renewable projects in Ireland illustrates their continued commitment to adding clean energy to the grid and it will make a positive contribution to Ireland’s renewable energy goals.”
“As a significant employer in Ireland, it is very encouraging to see Amazon taking a lead on this issue.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Amazon as we strive to make Ireland a leader on renewable energy.”
In total, Amazon has “enabled” 53 wind and solar projects worldwide, which produce more than 1,016MW and are expected to deliver over 3,075,636 million MWh of energy annually, according to the firm.