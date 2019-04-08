Amazon to buy energy from wind farm in Donegal

International online shopping giant Amazon has committed to buying the energy from a new wind project in Ireland.

The project in question, a 91.2MW wind farm in Donegal, is expected to deliver clean energy no later than the end of 2021, according to the tech giant in a statement.

The project is part of three renewable energy initiatives to be backed by the company as part of its long-term goal to power all Amazon Web Services (AWS) global infrastructure with renewable energy.

The other two wind farms are based in Sweden and the US. The new projects are are “well-positioned” to serve AWS data centres in all three countries and are part of AWS’s long-term commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy for its global infrastructure.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the news, stating: “AWS’s investment in renewable projects in Ireland illustrates their continued commitment to adding clean energy to the grid and it will make a positive contribution to Ireland’s renewable energy goals.”

“As a significant employer in Ireland, it is very encouraging to see Amazon taking a lead on this issue.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Amazon as we strive to make Ireland a leader on renewable energy.”