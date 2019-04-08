Future of beef sector under the spotlight in Leinster House tomorrow

A meeting is set to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, in government buildings as hearings begin on the future of the beef sector in the context of Food Wise 2025.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet tomorrow at 3:30pm to hear the views of four groups – three of which are farm organisations and the other one being an environmental and heritage group.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA);

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA);

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA); and

An Taisce. Representatives from the following organisations will appear before the committee:

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, the chairperson of the committee, Pat Deering, said: “Tomorrow’s meeting is the first in a series of hearings we have arranged on foot of a call for submissions on the future of the beef sector in the context of Food Wise 2025.

Food Wise 2025 aims to ensure that environmental protection and economic competitiveness are equal and complementary.

Continuing, Deering said: “As such, the committee is keen to hear from those who will be affected by any proposed changes to how beef is produced. It is vital that farmers are protected as we take greater care in how food is produced.”

Advertisement