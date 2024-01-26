With spring fast approaching, farmers in many parts of the country will be planning a date to apply their first round of chemical fertiliser.

Farmers in 11 counties will be permitted to spread chemical fertiliser on their land this weekend.

Farmers in zone A, which comprises 11 counties, will be permitted to spread chemical fertiliser from Saturday, January 27. Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)

Farmers in Zone B will be permitted to spread chemical fertiliser from Tuesday, January 30.

For farmers in Zone C, they will be permitted to spread chemical fertiliser from Thursday, February 15.

Chemical fertiliser spreading

Offering advice for spreading chemical fertiliser, Teagasc urged farmers to not apply fertiliser N on fields that receive slurry in the first round.

They added farmers should never apply fertiliser on waterlogged or frozen soils and to only apply fertiliser N when soil temperature is greater than 5°C and rising.

Teagasc advises farmers to not apply slurry or fertiliser if a yellow, orange or red rainfall warning is in place or is forecast within the next 48 hours.

Met Éireann has said there will be plenty of dry weather at first tomorrow with some bright or sunny spells.

However, cloud will build from the southwest in the late morning and afternoon with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing.

Staying largely dry in the south and east, the national forecaster said the highest temperatures tomorrow will be of 8°C to 11° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Sunday, January 28 will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells at first with just a few spots of light rain or drizzle.

While there is uncertainty in the timing, a band of rain will push in from the west later, slowly moving southeastwards with colder air following from the northwest.

Very mild with highest temperatures of 11°C to 14°, with a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind, before turning colder behind the rain as the winds ease northwesterly.