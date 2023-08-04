Numerous calls have been made by politicians, environmental groups and members the public for the State to buy 1,400ac of land at the Conor Pass in Co. Kerry to create a new national park.

As reported by Agriland, the “landmark landholding” in one of the most spectacular settings in the country has been put on the market with a guide price of around €10 million.

The 1,387ac holding, including three lakes and almost 400ac of forestry, has already attracted a lot of interest from potential buyers in Ireland and internationally.

The Conor Pass is internationally renowned for the natural beauty of its landscape and is among the major highlights of the Wild Atlantic Way driving route.

The 1,496ft-high pass on the R560 road connects Dingle, on the southwestern end of the peninsula, with Brandon Bay and Castlegregory in the northeast.

The sale is being handled by Mike Kennedy, an auctioneer and valuer based in Dingle town.

He said that the current American owner is hoping to make in the region of €7,000-7,500/ac for the entire holding, which translates to a guide price of between €9.7-10.4 million.

Advertisement

National park

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture, Aengus Ó Snodaigh has issued a plea to the government to consider purchasing the land.

“It would be remiss of the Irish State not to examine the possibility of obtaining the land for the people, to safeguard this unique landscape for future generations.

“Not only is the site of national importance in terms of tourism and as an amenity for the local community of Corca Dhuibhne and Co. Kerry.

“The opportunity also presents itself as a prime location for developing a new national park and engaging in the type of rewilding and nature conservation that is often discussed but rarely put into practice by government,” he said.

The TD urged Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin to engage with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the local community to examine if the State could buy the land.

This follows similar calls from Fianna Fáil members Senator Malcolm Byrne, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan and Kerry County Councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald.

“Great opportunity for the state to buy it, embark on a rewilding project, and prove that the NPWS is now in the business of bringing back nature.

Advertisement

“Work with local farmers also for some high nature value farming. Kerry National Park has a ring to it,” Deputy O’Sullivan said in a social media post.

Members of the Green Party in Kerry have also contacted party leader and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan and Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan on the matter.

Meanwhile, an online petition has been signed by almost 4,000 people calling on the government to acquire the lands for a national park

When contacted by Agriland, a spokesperson for the NPWS said:

“The NPWS occasionally purchases land for strategic and conservation purposes. Such acquisitions are considered on a case by case basis.

“For many reasons, not least commercial sensitivity, we would not comment on any individual site that is offered for sale,” they added.