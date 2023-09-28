The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is calling on the government to deliver “tangible support” for farmers in Budget 2024.

The farm organisation held a pre-budget lobbying session with members of the Oireachtas in Dublin yesterday (Wednesday, September 27).

“The event was part of IFA’s campaign to put the viability of farm families front and centre for politicians,” IFA president Tim Cullinan said.

“Agriculture has exports of almost €19 billion and is the main driver of the rural economy.

“Due to ongoing high input costs, lower market returns and ever-increasing regulations, especially in relation to environmental objectives, many farmers are seeing their margins eroded.

“There are specific issues in the livestock, sheep and tillage sectors and the Government must step up to support those sectors,” he added.

Budget 2024

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will unveil Budget 2024, consisting of an overall package worth at least €6.4 billion, in the Dáil on October 10.

The budget will include over €1.1 billion for taxation measures and core expenditure of just over €5.2 billion.

IFA Rural Development Committee chair Michael Biggins said that support amounting to €300 for every suckler cow in the country and €30 for every ewe is needed.

“A new cattle rearing and finishing scheme must be announced in this budget and all farmers wishing to participate in ACRES must be accommodated.

“The ambition of farmers on climate action has to be met by providing enough places in the environmental scheme,” he said.

IFA Farm Business chair Rose Mary McDonagh also called for a change to the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) legislation whereby all genuinely farmed land is exempted from the charge.

“The 90% agricultural relief and Consanguinity relief must be retained in this budget and the flat VAT refund must be increased to reflect the increased input costs farmers have suffered in the last number of years,” she said.