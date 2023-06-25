Goldcrop agronomist, John Dunne, has called for gene editing to be made legal throughout the EU.

He made the comment while speaking at the company’s variety trials open day in Dunleer, Co. Louth, held earlier this week.

“There are already strong indications that the European Commission is assessing the potential of gene editing and the suitability of the technology within EU,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned, harnessing the full potential of improved genetics is the future, from a plant breeding point of view.

“And we need to make use of all relevant technologies in making this happen.”

Dunne referenced recent plant breeding breakthroughs, citing the examples of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) tolerance and resistance as traits that will make a big difference, where the production of grain is concerned.

“But the use of gene editing would mark a further step forward in this regard,” he said. Enjoying their evening amongst the crops: Goldcrop general manager Donal Fitzgerald (right) with Colm Farrell

Gene editing has already been legalised in the UK with a number of organisations, including Rothamsted Research, championing its cause.

The use of the technology involves changing specific areas of a plant’s genome to induce a required heritable trait.

It is not a form of genetic modification (GM) as all genome alterations will be based around DNA sourced within the same species.

Dunne went on to highlight the need for enhanced rates of genetic improvement to be attained within the crop breeding sector.

“The much highlighted septoria breakdown in wheat varieties with Cougar parentage has set back wheat breeding programmes for years,” he said.

Turning to the threat of BYDV, Dunne confirmed that February-sown spring barley crops were quite disposed to the problem. Assessing the winter wheat crops at the Goldcrop open evening L-R: Tony McIvor and Philip Ward

However, the polar opposite was very much the case when it came to crops drilled in April.

“It seems that the cold, wet weather of March served to significantly reduce aphid numbers,” he explained.

According to the Goldcrop agronomist, cereal varieties with BYDV tolerance should still be treated with an insecticide if aphid numbers are high.

“Tolerance acts to reduce the yield impact of BYDV, whereas full resistance means there is no requirement to spray with an insecticide, irrespective of aphid numbers,” he added.

Broadening Ireland’s cereal crop base

Dunne used the variety trials open day to highlight the potential of winter rye as a cereal crop for the future.

Specifically rye is take-all resistant and can be grown both grain and wholecrop scenarios.

Goldcrop is projecting a future for winter rye production in Ireland

The cereal can be put to a number of uses, chief among them being: Whiskey production, flour production, and its inclusion in monogastric and ruminant feeds.

“Approximately 3,000ha of rye will be grown in Ireland this year. One slight downside to the crop is the fact that it is predisposed to a fungal disease called ergot,” Dunne explained.

“With this in mind, seed companies now include a small percentage of a taller variety within specifically labelled seed deliveries.

“The theory is that pollen from the taller plants falls down on to the other rye plants in the field. This prevents ergot spores from gaining a foot hold in the crop. And it’s an approach to growing rye that works well.

“Pig farmers, for example, will never use rye that has been exposed to an ergot infection.”

Meanwhile, the area of oilseed rape grown in Ireland continued apace. However, Dunne issued a word of caution: Clubroot could spoil the party.

Clubroot is a disease that impacts all brassicas.

“It is for this reason that I would not include any brassica species within a cover crop seed mix,” said Dunne.

“Clubroot spores have a half life of 15 years. They can survive autoclaving and passage through a ruminant animal’s digestive system.

“Once the problem has been identified in a particular field, it is not easy to deal with.”

According to the agronomist, tremendous strides have been made over recent years, where oilseed rape breeding programmes are concerned.

“Yields of 1.8t/ac are now expected on a routine basis,” he said.

“Until recently, this level of production would not have been possible. Breeding rape varieties that are genetically resistant to turnip yellow virus (TuYV) has been another significant step forward.”

TuYV has the potential to reduce oilseed rape yields by up to one third.

“The Irish climate is very suited to aphids: This is why cereal growers can have such problems with BYVD,” Dunne explained.

“So having traits such as TuYV resistance in varieties is really important to Irish farmers.”

Winter barley

Integral is the first commercial winter barley variety from Goldcrop which will offer growers tolerance to BYDV infection.

The variety performed exceptionally well in Irish National List trials in 2022 and Goldcrop is fast-tracking the propagation and commercial release of this variety because of this. Goldcrop has a new, BYDY tolerant, six-row winter barley variety for 2023/24

The benefit of having BYDV tolerance was very obvious in Irish trials last year, when all such varieties out-performed those without the trait, in some cases by over 20% in grain yield.

Integral has demonstrated consistent performance across all four Irish trial sites in harvest 2022, with an average yield of 11.5 t/ha (4.6t/ac).

It is now in its second year of Irish official trials. Integral produces grain of excellent quality: Very high KPH (for a six-row type) and also large TGW with low screenings.

Integral is early to mature (similar to KWS Joyau), has good lodging resistance with relatively short, stiff straw.

It also has very solid disease resistance to all wet weather diseases. It needs some attention for mildew but demonstrates better resistance to Ramularia than its parent variety Pixel.

Winter wheat

Fitzroy is a French-bred variety designed to cross very high yield potential and adaptability across rotations / drilling dates with exceptional disease resistance and straw strength.

Goldcrop selected Fitzroy for application to official trials in autumn 2021 following an outstanding yield performance in our private trials that year.

This variety looked exceptionally well in value for cultivation or use (VCU) trials in the UK last year, staying greener for longer and proving itself to be robust and consistent in Irish conditions.

It is in second year of VCU trials in 2023 and Goldcrop will have a small amount of native-grown certified seed available this autumn to try commercially on Irish farms.

Spring barley

Geraldine is Ireland’s biggest selling variety for ‘Harvest 2023’. The variety combines very high yield potential with excellent overall agronomic profile. It is ideally suited for Irish growing conditions.

Geraldine is a dual-purpose feed / malting variety that is also non- glycosidic nitrile (GN) producer (i.e. potentially suitable for brewing and/or distilling)

It has very good straw strength with good resistance to brackling and straw breakdown.

Geraldine has good resistance to all wet weather diseases, makes it easier to manage spray timings in wet May / June period. It displays very good early vigour and tillering ability to form a dense canopy for maximum shoot numbers per square metre.

Geraldine is slightly earlier to harvest than most other listed varieties, thereby spreading risk and workload.

It produces good grain quality with above average bushel weight, and screening levels similar to Gangway.

Winter oilseed rape

LG Ambassador is a hugely popular variety with Irish oilseed rape (OSR) growers, having delivered top yields and extremely consistent results on farm in 2021 and 2022.

Speed of establishment and the opportunity to grow away from early pest damage are recognised as key attributes by growers for establishing OSR crops Ireland. All Goldcrop winter oilseed rape varieties are looking well at the present time

Ambassador has a very strong disease resistance package with RLM7 plus quantitative resistance against Stem Canker combined with good resistance to Light Leaf Spot, a disease widespread throughout Ireland.

The variety is medium-early to flower, with a medium maturity, ensuring there is less damage from late frosts. This provides an optimum duration of flowering and pod fill to maximise seed yield potential.