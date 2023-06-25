Two parcels of land with road frontage that will be of interest to those keen to build a house are currently on the market.

In Limerick, what the agent heralds as “an outstanding holding of circa 38ac of rolling parkland” with extensive road and river frontage and conditional planning approved for the construction of a house at Scart, Ballysimon, is for for sale by private treaty.

“This parcel of land is ideally located just 10 minutes’ drive from the University of Limerick and Plassey Technological Park, with easy access also to both the nearby motorway and Boher village,” said Tom Crosse, group property director, GVM Auctioneers.

“The land quality is excellent and is laid out in easily managed divisions. it adjoins the Mulcair River from the rear,” he said.

“This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a very valuable holding ideal for dairying, beef or equestrian use. The location also makes this a tremendous investment opportunity or for possible hobby farming use.”

The guide price is €450,000.

Oulart roadside holding

Meanwhile. in Ticknock, Oulart, Wexford, 10ac with road frontage is new to market through Quinn Property with a guide of €10,000-12,000/ac.

It will go for sale by online auction on Friday, July 21, at 12 noon.

Ticknock, Oulart, Co. Wexford

“This holding is located within close proximity from the R741, Gorey to Wexford road. It is 3.8km from Oulart village, 25km from Gorey, 8km from Ballyedmond, 23km from Wexford and a 15 minute drive will take you to a selection of many fine beaches. Oulart has selection of shops, services, sporting facilities and a primary school,” said auctioneer, David Quinn.

“The land is accessed off a local road and has road frontage onto two separate roads, it is laid out in one block, and is currently in grass.

“The holding is good quality land, suitable to agricultural use. Given its road frontage, the property may have site potential for a residence, subject to planning permission,” he said.