Ballinrobe Mart, Co. Mayo, hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday (June 21) with bullock prices on the day varying from €1.65-4.04/kg or €500-1,910/head.

The average price for bullocks weighing over 500kg was €2.83/kg, while lighter bullocks in the 300-400kg weight bracket sold for an average price of €2.43/kg.

Some of top prices in the bullock sale included:

655kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,910 or €2.92/kg;

245kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €990 or €4.04/kg;

580kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,720 or €2.97/kg;

335kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €1,130 or €3.37/kg;

235kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €830 or €3.53/kg.

The heifer sale took place directly after the cow sale this week with prices ranging from €590-€1,950/head or €2.07-3.36/kg.

Advertisement

The average for heifers weighing over 500kg was €2.70/kg and heifers in the 400-500kg weight bracket was €2.71/kg.

Some of top prices in the heifer sale included:

705kg Charolais-cross heifer sold for €1,950 or €2.77/kg;

545kg Angus-heifer sold for €1,540 or €2.83/kg;

475kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,340 or €2.82/kg;

305kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €940 or €3.08/kg;

280kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €940 or €3.36/kg.

Weanling bulls ranged from €620 to €1,300/head with top price going to a 365kg Limousin-cross weanling bull that sold for €1,300 or €3.56/kg.

The top price per kilo went to 285kg Limousin-cross bull that sold for €1,060 or €3.72/kg.

Advertisement

There was a good showing of quality dry cows with an average price of €1,325/head reached in this section of the sale.

Cow prices ranged from €1,100 to €1,550 with the best price going to a farmer from Knockroe, Kilmaine at €2.12/kg for an excellent quality Limousin-cross cow weighing 730kg.

Another Limousin-cross cow weighing 540kgs sold for €1,390 or €2.57/kg.

Ballinrobe Mart is set to host a special sale of continental bullocks today, Wednesday, June 28.