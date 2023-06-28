The county with the lowest rate of septic tank failures fixed in 2022 was Roscommon, according to a new report published today (Wednesday, June 28) by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The agency said that septic tank and other domestic waste water treatment systems are mainly used by rural home owners to treat waste water from their homes.

The EPA estimates that there are nearly half a million systems in Ireland.

In its latest report on domestic waste water treatment systems inspections in 2022 the agency warned that fixing faulty septic tanks is taking “too long”.

The EPA also said that half of septic tanks failed inspection in 2022 with 20% identified as a risk to human health and the environment.

Where septic tanks fail inspection, local authorities issue advisory notices to householders setting out what is required to fix the problem.

The EPA report found that there were 550 cases where issues notified to householders over two years previously had still not been addressed.

Septic tanks

In the report the agency also highlighted that enforcement by local authorities of failed septic tanks is inconsistent and the counties with the lowest rates of septic tank failures fixed in 2022 were Roscommon, Waterford, Leitrim and Tipperary.

The EPA said it is now “progressing” a number of enforcement actions with local authorities that are not meeting the requirements of the National Inspection Plan.

The EPA examined 1,143 inspections of domestic waste water treatment systems completed by local authorities in 2022 and found that:

49% (560) of the treatment systems failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly;

20% (230) of treatment systems inspected were considered a risk to human health or the environment.

The key reasons why systems failed inspections were operational – de-sludging and maintenance – and structural defects which resulted in illegal discharges to ditches/streams, leaks, ponding and via rainwater. Source: EPA

The agency said that domestic waste water has been “identified as a significant pressure on water quality” and that excessive releases of nitrogen and phosphorus can cause pollution.

Dr. Tom Ryan, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said: “Faulty septic tanks are a risk to human health and the environment. If not built and operated properly, they can pollute watercourses and contaminate household drinking water wells with harmful bacteria and viruses.

“Where septic tanks are not functioning properly, it is critical that householders fix the problems to protect their family’s health, and the environment.”