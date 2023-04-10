Sixmilebridge Co-op Mart in Co. Clare hosted its inaugural organic cattle sale on last weekend, which had a 100% clearance and saw huge demand for all types of organic cattle.

One of the top prices in the organic bullock sale on the day went to two Angus bullocks with an average weight of 304kg selling for €1,300, or €4.28/kg.

Speaking to Agriland after the event, Sixmilebridge Mart manager Joe Clune said the biggest thing he noticed from the organic sale was the quality of cattle on offer. These two Angus bullocks with an average weight of 304kg selling for €1,300 or €4.28/kg.

He said: “A lot of the farmers who have entered organics in the region surrounding Sixmilebride are all suckler farmers in the business of producing top-quality stock.”

He added there were some impressive prices per kilo secured in the sale but noted the cattle were “all real good store-type cattle that will do a savage thrive when they get out to grass”.

Sample prices from the organic bullock sale:

Three Limousin bullocks weighing 469kg sold for €1,730 or €3.69/kg;

Limousin bullock weighing 432kg sold for €1,600 or €3.70/kg;

Aubrac bullock weighing 324kg sold for €1,330 or €4.10/kg;

Two Angus bullocks weighing 304kg sold for €1,300 or €4.28/kg;

Two Limousin bullocks weighing 338kg sold for €1,360or €4.02/kg.

“Purchasers were very happy with what they got,” Clune said.

Sample prices from the organic heifer sale:

Three Limousin heifers weighing 282kg sold for €1,200 or €4.26/kg;

Eight Angus heifers weighing 232kg sold for €1,010 or €4.35/kg;

Aubrac heifer weighing 314kg sold for €1,200 or €3.82/kg;

Two Limousin heifers weighing 402kg sold for €1,520 or €3.78/kg.

“There was a big geographical spread of customers at the sale and we hope to host another organic sale of cattle in the near future,” the mart manager added.

The mart also hosted a conventional general cattle sale on the day with 350 cattle on offer.

“The organic sale featured cattle from Galway, Limerick and Clare, and we sold them to buyers located across the country.”

Commenting on the demand, Clune said “all types of buyers seem to be in full swing presently including finishers, feedlots, exporters and farmers buying light cattle for grass”.

“There was a lot of forward cattle in it and buyers remain very active for these types while lighter-type grass cattle were plentiful also with buyers battling it out for these lots also.”

Clune expects cattle numbers in the general cattle sale at Sixmilebridge to remain steady for the next few weeks before easing off into the summer months.