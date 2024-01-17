Brazilian agricultural exports reached a record US$166.55 billion in 2023, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa).

The figure was 4.8% higher compared to 2022, which represents an increase of US$7.68 billion.

Brazil said that the enhanced performance was mainly influenced by the quantity of produce that was shipped last year.

Agri-business was responsible for 49% of the total export from the south American country in 2023, up from 47.5% in the previous year.

Exports

In 2023, Brazil directly exported just over 193 million tonnes of grains, which is almost 25% higher than the 155.3 million tonnes exported in 2022.

Soya accounted for just over 40% of the total amount of agri-exports, followed by meat (14.1%); sugar and alcohol (10.4%); cereals, flours and preparations (9.3%) and forestry products (8.6%).

Together, these areas represented 82.9% of the agricultural sector’s sales in 2023.

The data shows that the volume of meat exported from Brazil was up by 5.4%, sugar increased by 15%, fruits were up almost 6% and leather and leather products grew by a fifth.

The data also shows that Brazil imported US$ 16.61 billion worth of agricultural products.

Mapa’s secretary of commerce and international relations, Roberto Perosa said that 2023 marked “a historic turning point for Brazilian agriculture”.

He said that this was driven by “major advances in exports and market expansion”, which resulted in a record level of foreign sales.

“Under the leadership of President Lula and Minister Carlos Fávaro, Brazil opened 78 new markets, strengthened ties and led global exports in several products,” he said.

Perosa said that the country has launched “an ambitious programme to convert degraded pastures into arable land”.

Brazil is seeking to double agricultural production in a sustainable manner, he said.

“In 2024, the country will consolidate itself as a global agricultural power, reinforcing resilience and sustainability in the sector, essential for economic development and as an important supplier of food to the world,” Perosa said.