Massey Ferguson has today (Thursday, January 11) announced a new partnership with Raging Bull, a clothing company founded by English rugby player Phil Vickery.

The deal means that Raging Bull will become an official clothing partner of the agricultural machinery manufacturer this year.

Vickery is well-known for a hugely successful rugby career at both national and international level and being part of the England 2003 World Cup winning team.

Since retiring from professional rugby in 2010, he has established his men’s clothing brand, along with setting up his own restaurant.

Massey Ferguson

Phil Vickery was reared on a farm in north Cornwall which is now run by his brother and regularly returns to help out.

“I am delighted to be developing a collaboration clothing range with the fantastic people at Massey Ferguson, with whom we share a very similar set of values – integrity, pride and passion,” the former England rugby captain said.

The new collaboration will design dual-branded Raging Bull and Massey Ferguson clothing in various styles.

The range will be available through the Raging Bull website and shops and the AGCO dealer network later this year.

A special edition t-shirt will mark the start of the new partnership and coincide with the launch of the new Massey Ferguson 9S at LAMMA next week.

Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson UK, Ireland and Middle East, said that the opportunity to work with Raging Bull and Phil Vickery is exciting.

“Phil’s farming background, love of the countryside and eating local will resonate with our customers.

“The launch of our new flagship MF 9S tractor and in particular its features and styling; our very own Raging Bull, mirrors the Raging Bull imagery and Phil’s reputation on the rugby field,” she said.