The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association is set to hold its second sale of this summer tomorrow, Saturday, August 28.

Once again a strong entry of both hoggets and ewe lambs are entered into the sale, as well as some two and three-year-old ewes.

The show and sale will encompass approximately just over 1,500 sheep, and includes:

800 hoggets;

670 ewe lambs;

50 two and three-year-old ewes.

Like the first sale – held two weeks ago – the sale of ewe lambs will start at 10:30a.m. This will be closely followed by ewe hoggets at 12:30p.m, while the sale of the two and three-year-old ewes will commence directly after the hoggets.

Record-breaking first sale sees hoggets make up to €450/head

The first Borris Ewe Breeders’ sale held this summer, just two weeks ago, saw a record price of €450/head paid for hogget ewes.

In what was the association’s 58th annual sale, it saw a great trade for all stock on offer – with customers coming from all four corners of the country.

Ewe lambs traded from €100/head up to a high of €240/head, with the majority selling from €100/head up to €150/head.

Hogget ewes stole the show and traded from €190/head up to €450/head, although the majority sold for €190-290/head.

Lastly, two and three-year-old ewes made from €170/head up to €215/head.

The chairperson of the association, Maurice O’Donoghue, said that everyone is excited about tomorrow’s sale after the success of the opening sale.

He added: “After seeing such a good trade at the first sale two weeks ago, there is a great buzz for the second sale tomorrow.

“We had buyers come from all four corners of the country and it continues to prove the popularity of the Borris ewe and how sought after she is.”

