The record high agri-food export figures announced today (Wednesday, January 11) by Bord Bia prove how important farming is to the Irish economy, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects Report for 2022/2023 shows that the value of Irish agri-food exports increased by 22% to €16.7 billion in 2022.

The volume of exports for beef and dairy both increased, while prepared consumer foods (PCFs) and drinks saw strong performances in terms of export value.

Last year, 34% of Ireland’s total food and drink exports – in value terms – went to international markets, while the EU and UK accounted for 34% and 32% respectively. President of the Irish Farmers’ Association, Tim Cullinan

Commenting on the report, IFA President Tim Cullinan said that the performance underlines the resilience of the agri-food sector as it came in a year when farmers were dealing with massive hikes in the cost of production.

“€16.7bn is the highest figure ever recorded for our exports. What’s significant is the very important economic footprint this creates across the country.

“Unlike some sectors, the agri-food sector is embedded in every region and the return from exports generates activity in literally every rural parish.

“Economist Ciaran Fitzgerald told our Farming and Climate Summit in Thomond Park yesterday that every 1% drop in output would cost the economy €240m. If we want to build our export profile, we cannot countenance a drop in output,” he said.

The IFA president said that the figures also show that agri-food exports are getting to markets beyond the UK, even though this remains a very important destination for our products.

“68% of the exports reached markets apart from the UK. Bord Bia should continue to develop market opportunities and capitalise on the very strong reputation that our food enjoys,” Cullinan said.