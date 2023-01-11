Horticulture and cereal exports totalled €301 million last year, with mushrooms accounting for the largest share of this, a new report published by Bord Bia today (January 11), has shown.

The Export Performance and Prospects Report 2022-2023 shows that the new figure represents an €8 million jump in the sector’s exports, which served 36 markets in 2022.

In a breakdown of these, the UK accounted for 92% of the total export value, representing a 3% growth change on 2021-2022.

Mushrooms accounted for 50% of the sector’s total exports, while cereals made up 24%. The remainder can be broken down into fruit and nuts at 11%, amenity horticulture at 7%, other vegetables at 7% and potatoes at 1%.

Cereal exports

According to Bord Bia, the total value of cereal exports in 2022 was €73 million, which is a 10% increase year on year.

Maize, malt, barley and oats exports all performed strongly with exports estimated at approximately €30 million, €11 million, €10 million and €8 million respectively.

The main market for cereals produced in Ireland is the domestic one for human consumption and animal feed production as well as supply into the food and beverage market. Nevertheless, the report states that the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands are also important partners.

2022 also saw an increase in the main cereal growing area across Ireland, which increased by 3.8% to 285,000ha. While the area under spring crops reduced slightly, the winter crop area increased, with tonnage estimated to be at 2.4 million tonnes.

Furthermore, the average price/t of cereals for feed took a jump that year, with 1t of wheat or barley reaching prices in excess of €300.

Mushrooms

The Irish mushrooms sector faced numerous challenges in the analysis period but fared well despite these. These included cost increases, currency fluctuations and reduced retail sales within its main market as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

The total export value of mushrooms was €152 million in 2022, 100% of which went to the UK.

The growing popularity of brown mushrooms was also noted last year, leading Irish producers to increase the proportion of their production allocated to these.

Although the report acknowledges the price increases which were secured last year to offset the soaring input costs faced by growers, it also forecasts a need for the sector to secure further increases in the coming year.

It also estimates that the long-standing relationship between Ireland and the UK for mushrooms trade will remain, as other European producers would not be able to manage transport costs to the UK on top of high input prices.

In contrast however, prospects for the amenity horticulture sector are not as secure, as the report outlines.

“Some decline in [amenity] sales is possible in 2023. Producers are facing cost increases in packaging, transport, energy and labour which are a concern.

“The cost and availability of growing composts also continues to be a major challenge for this sector.

“The potentially recessionary behaviour by consumers, both at home and in the UK, will be something the sector must monitor in the year ahead,” it stated.