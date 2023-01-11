Registration for the National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture has today (Wednesday, January 11) opened on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) website.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “This will be an important opportunity for the sector to engage on gender equality issues in agri-food, with particular attention on farming.

“The dialogue will be led by former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan, and will feature panel discussions and workshops, with a view to gathering [as many] views as possible across issues such as leadership and visibility, education and awareness, sustainability, as well as financial and legal matters.

“The aim is that the outcome of the dialogue will feed into future national policy. I’m looking forward to the day and engaging on this important topic.”

National Dialogue

As well as discussions and workshops, there will be a number of speakers including the former German Minister for Agriculture, Julia Klockner, Glanbia plc. CEO, Siobhán Talbot, as well as Minister McConalogue and Ministers of State Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon.

Minister Hackett added: “As a female farmer myself I am acutely aware of the need for our voices to be amplified in a sector that is largely dominated by men.

“This National Dialogue provides an opportunity for women involved in any farm enterprise across the country to highlight how we can continue to contribute to the future of farming and I encourage all women involved in farming to register and attend.”

Minister Heydon added: “Women have always been central to farm enterprises across the generations, but often in roles that are not visible or sufficiently recognised.

“This dialogue, in addition to the specific measures we have introduced in the new CAP [Common Agricultural Policy], is part of efforts to correct that imbalance and ensure greater representation by women as farm holders and in decision-making on farms.”

Attendance is free of charge and registration is on a first come, first serve basis, according to DAFM.