MEP Colm Markey has said that the resumption of beef exports to the lucrative Chinese market “will insulate the Irish beef sector from Brexit exposure”.

He stated that the UK previously accounted for a huge portion of the beef export market, totaling 79% in the first six months of 2021. As a result, Brexit left the Irish market exposed and it is important that the government focusses on alleviating that.

”We must be acutely aware that the impacts of Brexit could mean a smaller percentage share of the UK market as the UK strikes deals with other countries such as New Zealand and Australia,” he said.

The midlands north west MEP outlined that the Chinese market is worth roughly €100 million and access to it will lead to a significant increase in demand, which should create a stronger bottom line for farmers.

He said it is “essential” that farmers are the ones who experience the full benefit of the development, as they try to cope with rising input prices.

“With the rising costs of production in the variable costs of feed, fertiliser and fuel due to the Russian war, it is essential that the farmer sees the full benefit of this,” he stated.

“With the doors now open again, it is essential as a sector we focus our minds on quality, value and added value of beef with markets such as China.

“This should act as an insulation mechanism to protect the sector and ensure its viability going forward.

“The reopening of the Chinese market is a step in the right direction and a testimony to the Irish farmers who produce such high-quality food,” Markey concluded.

Beef exports to China were banned in May of 2020 after an isolated case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) was confirmed.

However, this case of the disease did not enter the food chain in the country and posed no risk to human health.

Nevertheless, beef exports were immediately suspended as a precautionary measure, in line with the bilateral protocol on trade agreed with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced on January 5 that trade with the nation would resume under the same conditions that it existed prior to the suspension.

“Together with colleagues in the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing, my officials have been in ongoing contact with the Chinese authorities since the start of the suspension. They provided the necessary technical information for evaluation by Chinese experts.

“Earlier this year, as a result of my communication with my counterpart in charge of GACC, our officials engaged in further bilateral talks to finalise the restoration of beef access based on scientific principles.

“Ireland’s reputation as an exporter of high-quality beef worldwide hinges on its compliance with stringent animal health and food safety standards,” the minister stated.