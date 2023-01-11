The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has said that the “official welcome” for the record food exports reported today (Wednesday, January 11) by Bord Bia is in “stark variance” to current farming policy.

Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects Report for 2022/2023 revealed that the value of Irish agri-food exports increased by 22% to €16.7 billion in 2022.

The €3 billion increase on the agri-food export value in 2021 was driven by rising unit prices, due to inflation and rising input costs, and an increase in the volume of goods exported.

The volume of exports for beef and dairy both increased, while prepared consumer foods (PCFs) and drinks saw strong performances in terms of export value.

Commenting on the Bord Bia report, ICMSA president Pat McCormack hit out at Irish politicians and policy makers “congratulating themselves and basking in the reflected glory of these hugely impressive results”.

He said that this comes against the backdrop of “another wave of restrictions, regulations and deliberate downsizing” which will “shrink” the farming and agri-food sector.

“We completely understand the need for executives to announce and stand behind results – it’s part of their corporate role and a necessary part of overall accountability.

“But it’s nearly amusing to see politicians and some elements in the media cheering these record figures and even – in some weird way – appearing to take credit for them while, almost literally over their shoulder, we can see their teams of civil servants and advisers preparing the next round of curbs and regulations, all designed to restrict Ireland’s farmers: the group most directly responsible for building up the food exports that those same politicians and policymakers are now intent on dismantling.

“This cheering of the food exports is at stark variance with their dismantling of the food producing farm sector.

“To be honest, it’s a little disconcerting to watch and farmers are well entitled to wonder when all the media and policymakers so breathlessly reporting the Bord Bia export figures are going to work out that those exports are actually produced by the Irish farmers that they were criticising and downsizing just yesterday and will resume again tomorrow – with only a pause today to congratulate Bord Bia on their tremendous performance,” McCormack concluded.