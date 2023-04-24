With the launch of the Bobcat TL25.60 Agri, the company has once again looked at the compact machinery market and decided that there is still room for growth.

This new addition extends Bobcat’s telehandler range for the agricultural market to eight models with rated capacities up to 4.3t and lifting heights up to 7.5m.

Doosan power

The TL25.60 Agri is powered by the D24 Stage V diesel engine providing 75hp. It has a rated operating capacity of 2500kg, maximum lift height of 5.9m and a fully extended reach of 3.3m.

The company claims that after much consultation with customers, the new telehandler meets many of the requirements of the market.

Advertisement

The TL25.60 Agri can lift 2.5t

It is, Bobcat has claimed, simple to use, offers excellent stability and provides optimum comfort and productivity in any type of work on the farm.

The TL25.60 Agri is an adaptation of its counterpart in the construction, rental and associated industries, which was launched last year.

Compact and quick

Its design has made it compact and agile for increased manoeuvrability on the farm and while there are similarities to the construction orientated model, the new loader offers features specifically for agricultural customers.

These include an 80L/min oil flow to the front auxiliary lines, boom cushion as standard, hand throttle, three spec options to choose from and a large choice of tyres.

Advertisement

Plenty of room in the cab, apparently, and the lift height is 5.9m

The cab is said to have plenty of room and offers stepless access, aided by ergonomic handholds via its large door.

Inside the cab there is a tilting steering column as standard and telescopic as an option. Control is via a joystick and all-round visibility is said to be good. Bobcat claims class leading cycle times thanks to 75hp on tap

Alongside sharing its cab with larger models, the hydraulics have much in common with its bigger brothers, it uses the same main valve as the larger models.

Bobcat tells us that the TL25.60 Agri has the best cycle times on the market for its segment, which is a plausible claim given the power available in this compact machine.