AgTech Ireland chairman Padraig Hennessy today (Monday, April 24) announced the appointment of Catherine Lascurettes as AgTech Ireland’s Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Lascurettes takes up the new position as director of AgTech Ireland with immediate effect.

AgTech Ireland was established in 2021 to represent companies in the agri-tech industry at policy, research and farm levels.

Its aim is to showcase the benefits of technology adoption on farm and communicate to all stakeholders and to the public how agricultural technologies have a key role in farm sustainability.

Advertisement

Appointment to AgTech Ireland

Catherine Lascurettes has been appointed to what is a newly created position.

Padraig Hennessy said: “Our organisation was established in 2021 to represent our industry, and we have until now operated entirely on a voluntary basis.

“In her role as AgTech Ireland’s COO, Catherine will help the organisation grow and she will drive our ambition to represent agri-tech companies at policy, research and farm levels, for the greater good of Irish agriculture as well as that of our member companies.”

Catherine Lascurettes added: “I believe new technologies will prove vital in helping Irish agriculture reach its full potential as one of the world’s most sustainable food producers, while meeting its climate and environmental obligations.

“In my new role, I will work with the AgTech Ireland team to promote a policy and technical ecosystem favourable to the rapid and widespread adoption of new tech and practices on farms.

“I am very excited by this new role as COO of AgTech Ireland and am fully committed to driving the organisation in its mission.”

Advertisement

Catherine Lascurettes is the director of Cúl Dara Consultancy. She is originally from France but holds dual citizenship.

She was the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) dairy executive for 26 years until 2020. She was awarded a Nuffield Scholarship in 2000, and was appointed Nuffield Ireland executive in 2021.