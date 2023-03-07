BirdWatch Ireland is currently seeking applications for researchers to study breeding barn owls in two areas of the country.

The population of barn owls in Ireland is thought to have halved in the past 25 years, and as a result it is now a “species of concern” on Ireland’s International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The distinctive native species, which became known as ‘the farmers’ friend’ for its role in keeping rodent numbers in check, is now estimated to have between 400-500 breeding pairs left.

According to BirdWatch Ireland the changing agricultural landscape, removal of hedgerows, loss of habitat, use of pesticides and road collisions are the drivers for population decline.

The once common bird is now mainly resident in central and southern parts of the country and no longer breeds in large sections of the north, west and east.

The barn owl is rarely seen during the day and is only active at night when it hunts small mammals and frogs.

As its name suggests, the bird breeds in farm outhouses and barns, as well as abandoned buildings such as castles and churches.

Researchers

The two new barn owl researchers will be responsible for surveying, monitoring and studying breeding barn owls between April and September, with the possibility of this being extended.

They will also help with specific areas of research related to the ecological and conservation needs of barn owls, along with implementing conservation measures.

One position will be based in Munster, covering Cork and Waterford, while the second role will be based in Leinster across Carlow, Kilkenny and Meath.

BirdWatch Ireland said that this is an exciting opportunity to work as part of a team focused on one of Ireland’s most iconic species.

Applicants should hold a degree in biology or a related discipline or have previous experience with conservation projects and ecological surveys.

Candidates should have a full drivers’ licence and an ability to compile data, analyse results and write reports.

Application forms are available from the BirdWatch Ireland website and must be submitted before 5:00p.m on Monday, March 20, 2023.