The production of biomethane renewable energy will be discussed at a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine with stakeholders today (Wednesday, May 3).

The development of biomethane energy generation can play a “key part” in ensuring the Irish agriculture sector meets its carbon reduction targets, committee Cathaoirleach Jackie Cahill said.

At the same time, Deputy Cahill said, the production of biomethane renewable energy can offer important benefits for Ireland, including its contribution to national energy security.

Biomethane production also offers additional income streams to farm families, and ensures that farmers play their part in the decarbonisation of heating and electricity generation, he said.

Representatives from Gas Networks Ireland (GNI); the Irish BioEnergy Association (irBEA); Biocore Environmental; the Renewable Gas Forum Ireland; and Teagasc will speak from 5.30p.m today.

The Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has nine members from the Dáil and five from the Seanad. The meeting in committee room three can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV.

Biomethane

While the biomethane sector is “booming” across Europe, the sector’s potential in Ireland has not been realised with only around 20 anaerobic digestion (AD) plants in operation nationwide, irBEA said.

Ireland imports almost 75% of its gas from the UK via interconnectors with Scotland, while the remaining 25% are indigenous supplies from the Corrib gas field in Mayo, according to GNI.

However, as the Corrib gas field depletes, this dependency on imported natural gas is expected to rise to 90% by 2030, GNI said in a statement provided to the committee.

Today, the national gas network transports 99% natural gas and just under 1% biomethane from GNI’s injection facility in Co. Kildare, according to the statement.

Natural gas is completely interchangeable, requiring no investment from the end user, GNI said. Data from biomethane producers show that around 20% of natural gas could be replaced on the national network.

Under the Climate Action Plan 2023, Ireland has increased the target for AD to 5.7TWh biomethane by 2030. This will require around 150-200 AD plants, according to Teagasc.