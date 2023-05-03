Just under 41,000 applications were made to the National Liming Programme, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

The €8 million scheme, to help farmers to “offset part of the expense of using lime”, closed for applications on April 20, 2023.

However, at a payment rate of €16/t, this would require a budget of more than €72 million if all of the 4.5 million tonnes of lime sought was approved and claimed by farmers.

The average tonnage sought per applicant under the liming programme is just over 111t.

The DAFM told Agriland that by the deadline it had received 40,959 applications from farmers for the new scheme.

The figures show that Cork was the county with the highest number of applications at 4,921.

This was followed by Galway on 4,566 and Mayo with 4,179 applications.

At 107, Dublin was the county with the lowest number of farmers seeking to avail of the payment.

The following table provides a county-by-county breakdown for the number of applications made to DAFM under the scheme:

CountyTotal applications
Carlow602
Cavan1,991
Clare1,396
Cork4,921
Donegal2,966
Dublin107
Galway4,566
Kerry2,460
Kildare321
Kilkenny875
Laois593
Leitrim869
Limerick1,147
Longford1,164
Louth381
Mayo4,179
Meath1,418
Monaghan1,201
Offaly356
Roscommon2,082
Sligo1,595
Tipperary 1,830
Waterford655
Westmeath1,281
Wexford1,240
Wicklow763
TOTAL40,959
A spokesperson for the department said that all applicants that meet the eligibility requirements set down in the terms and conditions for the National Liming Programme will be accepted into the scheme.

However, the approved quantities of ground limestone will have to reflect the available budget for the programme.

“Each successful applicant will be contacted directly by DAFM in the coming weeks, outlining the quantity of lime they are eligible to receive aid on,” the spokesperson added.

