Big Irish Fendt ‘Field Days’ to take place in September

A “major display and demonstration of Fendt tractors and machinery” will take place near Dublin in early September.

To be staged over two days, the so-called ‘Fendt Field Days’ will run on September 11 and 12 – at Ballyboughal (Eircode: A41 TR25).

The gates will open at 10:00am and the event will run until 5:00pm each day.

Fendt area sales manager for Ireland and Northern Ireland – Sean Gorman – explained: “We are not just about ‘big tractors that don’t go wrong’; we have worked for many years to establish ourselves at the pinnacle of quality and reliability in the world of farm machinery too.

We feel that Fendt customers – both existing and potential – will appreciate a broader and more in-depth experience of the range than is possible at a traditional trade show.

“It’s also a superb opportunity to meet the team and talk to the product specialists.”

The event will also serve as the Irish launch of the latest Fendt 900 Vario series tractors; these will apparently feature in the working demonstrations.

According to Sean, there will also be opportunities to test-drive 200, 300 and 500 Vario series tractors – some with front loaders.

At the top end of the spectrum will be an MT series (tracked) machine, plus a 1000 Vario series high-horsepower (wheeled) tractor.

Grass equipment present will include mowers, tedders, rakes, balers, combination baler-wrapper, forage wagons and a self-propelled forager.

Sprayers will include trailed and self-propelled versions.

The demonstration site will be split into ‘field stations’, where different activities will be centred. Precautions have apparently been taken to guard against inclement weather; there’ll be a “large marquee”.