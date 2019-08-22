‘Plug and play’ remote-control kit launched for skid-steer loaders

Bobcat – best known for its skid-steer loaders – has launched a new (commercially available) remote-control system.

Alastair Jones – Bobcat Attachments district manager for the UK, Ireland and Nordics & Baltics – explained: “All Bobcat compact loaders are equipped with the quick-change ‘Bob-Tach’ attachment mounting system. It facilitates the interchange of over 100 different types of Bobcat attachment.

“The new ‘Remote Control System’ has been designed in the same way, It’s a ‘plug and play’ system comprising a portable radio remote-control solution that can be mounted and dismounted on machines very quickly.

“When removed, the standard machine is left in its original form.”

According to Bobcat, remote-control functionality “improves safety, comfort and productivity by distancing the operator from dust, noise, vibrations and other hazards”.

The company claims that it also allows operators to “manage their surroundings, whilst operating these loaders”.

For safety, the system incorporates an emergency stop button, as well as a ‘drop and tilt detection’ function.

Alastair added: “After comprehensive testing and licensing of the new ‘Remote Control System’, Bobcat is the first company to provide an attachment product of this type as original ‘plug and play’ equipment – rather than offering it as an add-on development from a third party.”

Every kit is protected by a dedicated password. Information about the loader (such as fuel and oil levels, as well as status warnings) is displayed on a 3.5in colour (back-lit) LCD. Kits are supplied with two exchangeable batteries, which are claimed to offer a 20-hour run-time.