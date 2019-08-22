Sheep Ireland set to host its Lamb-Plus Elite €uro-Star Multi-Breed Ram Sale

Sheep Ireland is set to host its 9th annual Lamb-Plus Elite €uro-Star Multi-Breed Ram Sale, on Saturday, August 24, at 12:00 pm.

The sale is taking place at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly. There will be two rings in operation on the day of the sale – with over 400 entries expected; all rams in the sale will have 5-stars.

There will be a number of different breeds on offer at the sale.

These include: Advertisement Belclare;

Beltex;

Charollais;

Hampshire Down;

Lleyn;

Rouge;

Suffolk;

Texel;

Vendéen.

A spokesperson for the society said: “This is the ideal sale for commercial farmers to attend if they are looking to purchase rams from different breeds, as they can source all their rams under the one roof on the same day.

“The key message we want to get across to commercial farmers is that by consistently using 5-star rams to breed replacement females and factory lambs, they can achieve an extra net profit of €5/ewe/year.

“Provisional sales catalogue can be found on the Sheep Ireland website, or farmers can get a catalogue by calling our office,” the spokesperson concluded.

Last year

The top price at last year’s sale in Tullamore was €980 for a Belclare ram, followed by €920 for a Charollais ram lamb and €880 for a Texel ram lamb.

The sale featured 205 rams from various breeds. The clearance rate on the day was 85%, while the average price paid across all breeds was €525 – €13/head lower than the corresponding sale during the previous year.