Farmers have been reminded that the recent humid weather has led to “a proliferation of ragwort along roadsides”.

The Minister for Rural Affairs and TD for Galway East, Seán Canney, has warned farmers that the ragwort weed is poisonous to livestock and needs to be handled with care.

He added: “Farmers have to be particularly vigilant because ragwort can kill cattle and horses if it is ingested.

It is also toxic for people and can cause allergic reactions if it is absorbed through the skin.

Canney outlined that when pulling ragwort: “People should wear protective waterproof gardening gloves when handling it, and stressed that “arms and legs should be covered”.

“Face masks should also be worn to avoid inhaling the weed’s pollen which can cause hay fever.”

Ragwort can be recognised by its small yellow flowers. Plants that are pulled should be destroyed or put into landfill.

“Local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are responsible for the removal of weeds from main roads and motorways.

Advertisement

Concluding, Minister |Canney said: “Farmers also have the responsibility to ensure their lands are ragwort free.”

Removal

While many farmers opt to pull the plant by hand, some farmers take the easier option and simply cut the weed.

However, plants should be cut before the flower opens on the plant as this prevents the seeds from spreading.