Auction report: ‘Best of the rest’ from classic tractor sale

Saturday, August 17, saw the latest Cheffins vintage/classic sale (auction) take place at Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire (England).

This report focuses on what we like to call the ‘best of the rest’ – including a cab-less Leyland 262, a butty-looking (OPU-cabbed) John Deere 2130 and, last but not least, a Deutz-Fahr AgroStar 6.08 (from 1995).

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1979 Leyland 262 (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Synchro’; serial number 242764; “re-conditioned engine, new clutch and brakes”; painted to “show condition”. It failed to sell. The top bid was just £3,500 (no VAT).

This 1977 John Deere 2130 (pictured below) was described as follows: OPU (Sekura) cab; showing just 1,819 hours (which the vendor believes to be “genuine”). It sold for £6,800 (plus VAT).

This 1995 Deutz-Fahr AgroStar 6.08 (pictured below) was described as follows: Quicke front loader; 3,731 hours; “owned by the vendor for the last 19 years on a 30ac small-holding – principally for haymaking duties”. It sold for £10,000 (no VAT).