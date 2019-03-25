Big auction of ‘ex-demo’ JCB equipment to take place

A big auction involving JCB equipment is set to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday, March 26).

The venue is JC Bamford Excavators Ltd, Lakeside Works, Rocester, Staffordshire (England). The sale will be conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

No buyer’s premium will apply to any of the lots. However, prices will be subject to VAT (20%). All items will be “sold as seen”. No warranty will be implied or given.

The catalogue is home to a varied selection of machines, attachments, wheels/tyres and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles. There are even complete cabs up for grabs.

Some of the machines are described as “ex-demonstration” units.

Advertisement Tractors;

Loading shovels;

Telescopic handlers;

Tracked excavators;

Skid-steer loaders;

Backhoe loaders;

Site dumpers;

Utility vehicles;

Access platforms;

and more besides. These include:

Some of the equipment is only a year old. Other items are older – in some cases considerably older.

Interestingly, there are 11 cars in the mix – mostly Vauxhall Insignia models (presumably ex-company vehicles). And, to keep punters guessing, there are even two motorcycles on the list.

Previous auctions

This, it should be noted, is not a new development for JCB. The company regularly holds such auctions. AgriLand, for example, was present at such an event last year – on March 20, 2018.

This report is one of a number that we ran from that event – documenting the hammer prices achieved on the day.

Of course, stay tuned for upcoming reports from tomorrow’s sale. Tim Scrivener will be there to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.