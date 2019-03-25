Healy: GHG taxes on farmers would not be ‘climate just’

Greenhouse gas taxes and restrictions on farmers would not be “climate just” for carbon-efficient Irish farmers, according to the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Joe Healy said that the Teagasc ‘Climate Roadmap’ would be a fairer way to address emissions in agriculture, and he called on the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action to support the Teagasc plan.

He argued that the committee should recommend the full implementation of the Climate Roadmap, when it releases its full report in the coming days.

Ireland has a carbon efficient model of food production, with the European Commission confirming that dairy farmers have the lowest carbon footprint for milk, and that our beef farmers are among the five most carbon efficient in the EU.

According to Healy, “the Teagasc Climate Roadmap represents a clear strategy for kick-starting a vibrant farm-scale and community-based renewables sector, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions”.

“Its implementation would make a real contribution to meeting our climate targets,” he added.

Healy’s arguments were echoed by Thomas Cooney, the IFA’s environment chairman, who said that the climate action steps taken in the agriculture sector should be recognised.

Agriculture deserves to have a fairer representation of its climate actions. For example, our carbon sinks from Ireland’s permanent pastures, hedgerows and forestry have to be included when it comes to climate change and agriculture.

“Farmers are engaged in climate action. From a carbon efficiency perspective, we are the best in class,” said Cooney.