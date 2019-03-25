Video: US grain bins collapse under catastrophic Iowa floods

Flood waters coming from rain and melting snow are causing havoc in some US states and have resulted in an estimated $3 billion in damages so far.

According to online publication Vox, the floods are being caused by rain and melting snow as a result of a “bomb cyclone”. Mid-western states that are affected include: Iowa; Illinois; Missouri; Kansas; South Dakota; Minnesota; and Nebraska.

The video below, which was posted to Facebook by Iowa resident Gracie Newman, shows just a fraction of the losses that have been incurred as a result of the flooding.

As can be seen from the video, at this location alone, at least five bins have burst, destroying thousands of tonnes of grain.

Advertisement

Rising water levels have breached levees along the Missouri River and forced several towns to evacuate.

It was also reported that in the state of Nebraska (west of Iowa) the flooding has already caused more than $1 billion in damages, with more than 2,000 homes and 340 businesses lost.

Missouri bin collapse

In a separate incident, a grain bin which was reportedly holding 21,591t – or 850,000 bushels – of corn collapsed in the state of Missouri, in the early hours of Monday, March 11.