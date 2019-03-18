21,000t grain bin collapses in US

A grain bin, which was reportedly holding 21,591t – or 850,000 bushels – of corn collapsed in the US state of Missouri, in the early hours of Monday morning (March 11).

The grain made its way onto the nearby road and also blocked a railway line once its container’s walls split. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident, which happened at a Bunge plant in LaGrange, Missouri.

According to reports, crews were working on one side of the bin when it collapsed. The bin had been filled the day previous. Investigators are trying to establish what caused the collapse.

Access to the railway line was restored promptly, while the road was closed. The clean up is expected to take a number of weeks as metal and grain all have to be collected from the site.

Advertisement

Numerous news reports displayed pictures of the bin collapse. The main picture above came from WGEM.

Other grain bin collapses

In recent times a number of incidents like this collapse have occurred. In October 2018, another grain bin collapsed in Iowa. That event took place during a storm.