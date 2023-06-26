A total of 32,465 cattle (excluding veal) were slaughtered in the week ending Sunday, June 18, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

While the weekly kill did hit 32,000 head in late May, this is the first week that cattle supplies (excluding veal) surpassed 32,000 head since the week commencing Monday, February 27.

Conversations with factory agents and procurement staff countrywide would indicate that supplies of this season’s grass cattle are beginning to arrive in growing numbers.

Prices for all types of finished beef cattle have been in decline over the past number of weeks and it remains to be seen if trade will begin to steady into late summer and early autumn.

The table below gives an overview of the beef kill in the first 24 weeks of this year compared to last year:

AnimalWeek ending June 18Equivalent last yearCumulative 2023Cumulative 2022
Young Bulls3,5093,43363,74772,133
Bulls58250812,84813,058
Steers11,39210,839285,429294,741
Cows8,4608,718180,286188,118
Heifers8,5228,418227,428236,133
Total32,46531,916769,738804,183

As can be seen from the table above, the cumulative supply of cattle to date this year has dipped by 34,445 head on the same time period last year. Supplies are down for all cattle types.

A total of just under 770,000 cattle have been slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories to date this year compared to 804,000 head in the same time period last year.

Looking at the weekly supply, the number of heifers, steers and young bulls slaughtered last week was above the corresponding week of 2022 while the cow supply was down.

As the year progresses, cattle supply and trade forecasts would suggest supplies of finished cattle will pick up into the third quarter and final quarter of the year. The direction of beef price remains unclear however it is hoped the current downward price trend can at least stabilise over the coming weeks.

