The ‘Bee Better’ campaign has been launched ahead of World Bee Day on Saturday (May 20), to raise awareness about the declining population of pollinators and to protect their habitats.

The campaign is run by MEP Seán Kelly.

Kelly will visit several primary schools across the south of Ireland this week to distribute native wildflower seeds to the pupils.

“Unfortunately, bees face significant challenges due to the loss of their habitats and food sources. This alarming decline poses a severe threat to biodiversity and Ireland’s unique landscape,” Kelly said.

He believes that teaching the significance of pollinators to future generations is a “commitment to preserving Ireland’s natural beauty”.

“Small actions can make a big difference, allowing biodiversity to coexist within a productive farming system.

“Flowering hedgerows are vital to the survival of pollinators, providing food, shelter, and transport corridors,” Kelly added.

World Bee Day

World Bee Day has been celebrated annually since 2018.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) said that “by observing World Bee Day each year, we can raise awareness on the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy”.

Irish projects

The Irish Bee Conservation Project is constantly undergoing projects to protect habitats and has recently installed a habitat in Adare, Co. Limerick ahead of World Bee Day.

The group will hold a seminar on Saturday at 11:00a.m at Fota House and Gardens in Co. Cork.

The group said it will cover the “importance of pollinators to our ecosystem, the impact of pesticides on bee populations, and strategies for protecting and supporting bee populations”.

It will feature experts in the field of conservation including: Julia Jones, an associate professor in ecology at University College Dublin (UCD); Mike Walsh, an agricultural scientist from South East Technological University (SETU); Michael Kelly, founder of Grow It Yourself (GIY); and John Breen, a former professor at University of Limerick (UL).