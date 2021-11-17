Joskin has recently announced a new range of trailers for farmers who have large quantities of straw to haul from the field.

Known as the Wago TR series, these trailers are towed rather than hitch mounted.

They are available with twin or triple axles, depending on the trailer length, the range being 8m-11.7m. Maximum permissible weights vary from 10-21t.

Same size, different finish

There will be two distinct versions available of each trailer although the carrying capacities and dimensions will remain the same for each.

The first type is fully galvanised and is a product of the company’s Polish factory.

It has a loading platform made of four millimetre HLE steel sheet with successive stiffening ribs over the entire length to reinforce the strength of the floor. Hydraulically operated side ladders are available for securing the load

To avoid waterlogging, the sections have holes for cleaning and the quick drainage of liquids. The side edges are slightly bevelled, which is intended to give the load more stability.

The sides are also reinforced with longitudinal ribs. There is the option of a four centimetre thick treated wooden floor for this series of galvanized platform trailers.

Zinc or paint?

Joskin has great faith in galvanising and many of its products are finished in zinc. The company notes that it helps prevent rust caused by scratches due to the knocks and bumps experienced whenever loading bales.

Another factor in favour of galvanising is that bale trailers take up a lot of space in sheds and are, therefore, rarely parked indoors over the winter months. The process provides far more durable protection when compared to painting, the company claims.

Joskin galvanising plant

That does not mean to say that they are totally adverse to using paint and its lower cost painted models (in Joskin green) are also offered.

These are equipped with a non-slip loading surface made of checker plate. They also have a special outer profile with a 2cm-high side edge to secure the load from the side.

The galvanised models are manufactured in Poland near the group’s galvanizing plant. The painted versions are built at the Leboulch factory in Normandy.

All accessories (drawbar, side walls, axles and so on) are identical for both.