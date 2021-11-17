The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has issued a statement on the temporary suspension of Ballybay Mart’s licence, in which it confirmed that it was granted permission to suspend the licence following an application to the High Court.

The PSRA is a statutory body regulating the provision of property services, including auctions in a mart.

According to the regulatory body:

“On November 16, 2021 pursuant to Section 64(4) of the Property Services (Regulation) Act 2011, the PSRA made an application on an ex-parte basis to the High Court for an interim order to suspend the licence of Corcaghan Co-Operative Agricultural and Dairy Society Ltd, trading as Ballybay Livestock Sales.

“The High Court granted the authority an order dated November 16, 2021 suspending Ballybay Mart’s licence until November 23, 2021 when the Court will further consider the licence-suspension matter.”

Any matters relating to queries from clients of the mart should be addressed directly to Ballybay Mart, the PSRA said.

As the matter remains before the High Court, the PSRA said will not comment any further at this time.

Advertisement

Farmers selling livestock concerned

The statement comes following a number of farmers having expressed concern regarding money owed to them for livestock recently sold at Ballybay Mart in Co. Monaghan.

Ballybay Mart manager, Mattie Gilliland, told Agriland in an interview (Tuesday, November 16) that the mart’s licence had been “temporarily suspended until Tuesday, November 23”.

A reason for the suspension has not been confirmed by the PSRA.

Ballybay Mart is owned by Corcaghan Co-operative Agricultural and Dairy Society Ltd which is a member of the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

One farmer who received a cheque from Ballybay Mart last week was advised by the mart “not to lodge the cheque as the bank accounts have been closed for one week”, the farmer told Agriland.

However, ICOS is reassuring farmers that monies owed will be honored.