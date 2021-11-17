Macra na Feirme (Macra) and National Broadband Ireland (NBI) have announced a partnership agreement that includes support for a national awards programmes being run by Macra.

The strategic partnership includes sponsorship of the newly created Macra na Feirme Farm Business and Technology Award, which will form part of the annual ‘Ag Challenges Day’ involving Ireland’s seven agricultural colleges.

In addition, the partnership agreement includes sponsorship of the Staying Connected Award at the Club of the Year Competition, which rewards Macra members who are making a conscious effort to stay connected, not just in the regular physical sense but also making Macra activities more accessible virtually.

Both sponsorships are aligned with the rollout of a nationwide broadband network.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said:

“This new partnership will help us to develop a relationship with a key national organisation with a significant rural presence.

“It is essential to work alongside an organisation such as Macra na Feirme as a means to ensure that its voice and that of its members are heard in the context of the rollout of the national broadband plan.”

Denis Duggan, CEO of Macra said:

“Our members are taking a very keen interest in the rollout of the National Broadband Plan, as reliable internet infrastructure is vital for the future development of rural communities, both as a means to stay connected and also to provide commercial opportunities.

Responsible for designing, building, and operating Ireland’s new high-speed fibre network under the National Broadband Plan, NBI is creating infrastructure spanning over 96% of Ireland’s land mass, connecting over 1.1 million people across 544,000 premises homes, businesses, farms and schools.

A third and final part of the partnership will see NBI sponsoring Macra‘s national newsletter which is frequently circulated to members.