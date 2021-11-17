A man has been injured and hospitalised following a workplace accident in a Lakeland Dairies processing facility in Co. Cavan.

The individual works for an external contractor who was working at Lakeland’s site in Killeshandra.

The incident occurred yesterday (Tuesday, November 16). It appears that a malfunction occurred in welding equipment.

Emergency services were called and the man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A statement from Gardaí said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a workplace incident in the Killeshandra area of Co. Cavan at approximately 3:30p.m yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

“One male, aged in his 20s, was conveyed to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this incident,” the Garda statement said.

The matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

A statement from Lakeland explained some of the circumstances around the accident.

“A person employed by an external contractor carrying out work at our Killeshandra site experienced an accident yesterday. Our current understanding is that this involved a malfunction of welding equipment being used in the contracted working area,” the statement said.

It added: “The emergency services were called and attended promptly and the person affected was taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Lakeland expressed their concern for the injured person, saying: “Our first thoughts are with the person affected by this accident and we wish [him] a speedy recovery.”

The processor said that no further details were available at the moment, and that it will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

“We are grateful to the emergency services for their attendance and assistance following the accident,” the Lakeland statement concluded.