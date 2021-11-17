The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has made the decision to postpone its Contractor Day 2021 until spring 2022, subject to government advice in the new year.

The association’s decision follows discussions with and advice from the Public Health Section of the Health Service Executive (HSE), as well as Gurteen Agricultural College in Co. Tipperary, where it was due to be held.

The postponement has been forced, according to the FCI, by the “continuing rise in the incidence of positive Covid-19 test results over the past week and the government advice to further limit social contacts”.

The association’s executive council has agreed to re-examine all of the public health issues in January 2022 with an online plan to stage the re-named FCI Contractor Day 2022 in the spring, tentatively aiming for February.

The FCI says it has received the “continuing support” of FBD Insurance in its plans to stage the event next year. It is planned that Gurteen College will remain as the location.

Advertisement

“The event will retain its focus of providing farm and forestry contractors with a one-day event, beginning with a series of short interview-type seminars the Gurteen College sports hall, followed by a targeted machinery exhibition in the College Equestrian Centre,” the FCI explained.

All visitors and exhibitors at the rescheduled event will require evidence of Covid vaccination certificates on entry to the event. It will also be a mask-wearing event, in adhering to current Government guidelines.

“We have informed and thanked all of our exhibitors, sponsors and FCI members for their continuing support for staging the event in 2022 as we chart the difficult and constantly changing conditions presented by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

John Hughes, the national chair of the FCI, said: “At this time, the issues of public health and of our members and their families take priority. We are hopeful of an easing of the pandemic restrictions in 2022 as we plan for a rescheduled event for all farm and forestry contractors at Gurteen College in early spring 2022.”