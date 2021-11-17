A recent survey carried out by Agri Aware has found that the vast majority of Irish people consider farming to be important to our economy.

The Agri Aware Red C survey found that the vast majority of Irish people are supportive of Irish farmers, with 94% of respondents saying they believe that Irish agriculture is important to the economy, and 75% saying it is extremely important.

This is a significant increase on 2007 and 2017 attitudes – 72% and 88% – when Agri Aware also conducted these surveys.

The majority of respondents (87%) also believed that the countryside is an important part in attracting tourists to Ireland, the survey also found.

The survey showed a knowledge gap has emerging between the public and farming, however.

Only 11% of those asked think Irish school children have a good understanding of farming with the number rising to just 16% among adults.

Spending time on farms and experiencing agriculture is viewed by almost half of the respondents as the best way to increase awareness, and learn more about farming.

Agriculture has a significant role to play in the environment, and public sentiment has shifted slightly to reflect an increased awareness in recent years, according to the survey.

Farm investments are important to improve greenhouse gas emissions and water quality, according to 78%.

Alan Jagoe, chairman of Agri Aware commented:

“This is a survey we regularly commission to try get the pulse of the nation towards farming.

“There is obvious concern about a potential disconnect between the public and where their food comes from, but it is great to see the importance of agriculture is not lost on the Irish public.

“Agriculture has always played such a pivotal role in Ireland socially and economically, so it is important to us that continues to be recognised.

“Some public environmental concerns are inevitable, but we are confident in the measures farmers are taking as we continue to produce the most sustainable animal products in the western world keeping top quality food on the plates of Irish consumers,” he said.

