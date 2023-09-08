Tirlán’s Avonmore fresh milk is one of the most popular brands with Irish consumers, according to a new report published today (Friday, September 8).

An annual list of the top 100 brands in Ireland, produced by Checkout Magazine and consumer intelligence company, NIQ Ireland, shows that Avonmore is a consistent favourite in Irish homes.

The authors of the report measured the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

Avonmore came in fifth position when it came to the nation’s favourite brands with Brennans at number six another favourite, Cadbury Dairy Milk was at number four, while Tayto came in at number three.

The top 10 brands in 2023 include:

Coca-Cola;

Lucozade;

Tayto;

Dairy Milk;

Avonmore;

Brennans;

Monster;

Red Bull;

7UP;

Pringles.

Ruth Lloyd-Evans, senior business insights manager for NIQ Ireland said: “Inflation has been a significant concern for many shoppers throughout the past year, but despite pressures on grocery budgets brands remain resilient.”

Coca-Cola continues to lead the top 100 brands list, occupying number one position for the 19th year in a row.

Other Irish brands leaped up in rankings this year, including Deep River Rock water, which climbed 15 places, to number 31. Cadbury Twirl also moved from number 40 to 29.

McCambridge Bread climbed from position number 78 in 2022 to number 68 in 2023. Healthy bar brand FULFIL improved its ranking by eight places, moving from number 27 to number 19.

Dairygold also improved its position by four places, moving from number 32 to number 28 wile Keogh’s crisp brand climbed by five places, moving from number 61 last year to number 56 this year.

“It is inspiring to see so many iconic brands represented in the top 100. It is testament to the hard work of brand owners and retailers alike that brands remain relevant and important to the Irish shopper in this competitive landscape.

“Irish brands hold an important place in the rankings, and many have consistently moved up the list year after year. To see Irish brands go from strength to strength is inspiring for new innovators,” Lloyd-Evans added.