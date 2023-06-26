Avonmore, which is owned by Tirlán, has entered the plant-based drinks market with the launch of a new oat drink.

According to the Kilkenny-headquartered co-op, the Avonmore oat drink will create new opportunities for Tirlán’s 1,100 Irish growers.

The co-op also believes that the product “offers even greater choice to its retail customers and consumers”.

Dr. Michelle Collins, research and development director at Tirlán said: “We are dedicated to driving both dairy and plant-based innovation and offering an evolving portfolio of products and solutions for Irish and global markets.

“We continuously push the boundaries to improve our knowledge of nutrition and ingredients and deliver for our customers. Collaboration is the engine of innovation, and that starts with our cross-functional teams.”

According to Collins, Tirlán’s new research and innovation centre “is home to scientists, nutritionists, sensory specialists, development chefs and process technology experts” who are currently researching a growing number of dairy and plant-based ingredients.

Advertisement

Last year the co-op took in its “highest-ever volume of premium grains” and paid an additional €3 million in bonus payments to growers of the crops.

In harvest 2022, Tirlán doubled its grain volumes with an intake of over 300,000t.

Earlier this year the co-op also increased the number of gluten-free oat contracts with growers.

John Kealy, head of grains at Tirlán said: “We have ambitions to continue to develop our milling capacity and extend our capability to take advantage of emerging market opportunities offered through plant-based innovation.

“This will ultimately translate into improving returns to our family farm suppliers well into the future.”

One organic oats grower, Robert Tobin, based in Urlingford, who farms close to the Kilkenny/Tipperary/Laois border, has welcomed Tirlán’s commitment to securing new opportunities for growers.

Advertisement

Robert Tobin farms with his father, Paddy, and grows 40ac of organic oats for Tirlán in north Kilkenny and is hoping to produce 2.2t of produce this year.

“It’s very heartening to see how Tirlán is innovating and adding value to our crop. It gives us a great sense of pride to know that our produce is going into the new oat drink and other products.

“With the demand for organic oats continuing to grow, we’d be delighted to supply more. But it’s getting harder and harder to lease ground.

“It would be great to do back to back good years so we’re hoping for the best for good quality, good prices and good yields for 2023,” Tobin said.