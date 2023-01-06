In Ireland, if you hand over your waste for disposal to an unauthorised waste collector, even if you were unaware, you risk being fined up to €5,000.

Local authorities across the country are working closely with An Garda Síochána to clamp down on illegal waste collectors and/or “man in the van” type operations, the government has said.

“If an individual or a ‘man with a van’ offers to take away your waste cheaply, there is every chance that your waste will end up being dumped – in a bog, in a field, on a country lane,” it has said online.

“As part of their permit conditions, all registered waste collectors must have their permit numbers displayed on their van/lorry and carry a copy of their permit in their vehicle.”

If this happens and the waste is then traced back to you, you will be responsible for cleaning it up and will receive a fine of anything from €150 to €3,000 on conviction in court.

The government has said it is the duty of the individual to ensure that any company or person they engaged with for waste collection posses a valid Waste Collection Permit.

“Ultimately, it is your responsibility as a waste holder to ensure that your waste is disposed of correctly,” it warns

Advertisement

Registered waste collectors are obliged to display their Waste Collection Permit number on all vehicles, flyers and receipts.

You can check if a waste collector is authorised on the National Waste Collection Permit Office’s (NWCPO) website and enter the details in advanced search.

Illegal dumping

The Waste Management Act (1996) puts the responsibility on the holders of waste to not hold, transport, recover or dispose of waste in a manner that causes, or is likely to cause, environmental pollution.

People who are found to be responsible for, or involved in, the unauthorised disposal of waste are liable to a maximum fine of €5,000 on summary conviction and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months.

These people are also liable to a maximum fine of €15 million on conviction on indictment and/or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Enforcement actions against illegal waste activity are a matter for the local authorities and the Office of Environmental Enforcement (OEE).

The government urged those who are approached by someone offering to take their waste away, and they suspect that they are unpermitted, to report it the environment section of their local authority.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has similar regulations in relation to waste collection and disposal.

Those who transport controlled waste, or waste brokers, must be registered with the department; if not, persons can be fined up to £5,000.

DAERA’s website features a waste management license search engine for people to ensure that their waste collector is registered.

The public can use their collectors waste licence number, post code or company name to search for the registration and confirm their legitimacy.

On the illegality of not holding a waste management license, the DAERA website says: “It is an offence to carry out activities including keeping, recycling, crushing, baling, composting or dismantling waste materials without an appropriate permit, waste management license or registered exemption.

“Whether you need a permit, waste management licence or an exemption will depend on the types and quantity of wastes which you are handling and the activity being carried out on the site.

“The police and authorised officers of DAERA can stop, search and seize vehicles used or suspected of being used for illegal waste activities, including fly-tipping.”

The department also urged those who are aware of a waste crime to report it to their local council.