An ageing farming population is a key challenge for Ireland according to a new report which warns that getting “young and well-trained people” to become farmers is crucial for the sustainability of food production.

The report, compiled by European Commission staff, identifies Ireland as one of the member states which is facing a “generational renewal challenge”.

It outlines that this is particularly acute in member states which “combine a lower-than-average share of young farmers with a higher-than-average share of farmers above retirement age”.

The report points to countries in southern Europe, some in Eastern Europe, and also in Ireland and Sweden, as among those facing a “generational renewal challenge”.

It warns that for countries such as Ireland, “attracting young and well-trained people is crucial for the sustainability of food production and therefore food availability”.

The report also references the last Integrated Farm Statistics (IFS) census which showed that only 20% of European farmers are below 45 years old and around 30% are close to retirement.

Young farmers and CAP

European Commission researchers found that “access to land and access to credit” were the key barriers to young people who wanted to enter the agri-sectors.

But they also perceived that “the lack of attractiveness of agriculture also relates to lifestyle-oriented reasons and income differential with other professions”.

The report highlights that Europe’s latest Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) contains specific strategies to benefit young farmers.

In particular Ireland’s new €9.8 billon CAP sets out a number of supports including complimentary income support for young farmers which is no longer based on payment entitlements, but on eligible hectares.

The report highlights that “supporting the next generation of European farmers not only enhances the future competitiveness of European Union agriculture, it also helps guarantee Europe’s food supplies”.

But it also details that ageing farmers is not just a European problem – the average age of farmers in the EU is estimated to be 51.4 years but in the US it is in the region of 58.3 years and 65 years in South Korea, while in Japan it is 67 years.