The deadline for applying for the new Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) is fast approaching, with farmers having until next Monday (January 9) to submit applications.

This closing date had been extended from an original deadline of December 19, in order to allow for more applications.

Announcing the extension in early December, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said: “I want to give as much time as possible to farmers and advisors to fully familarise themselves with the requirements of the scheme and to submit their application online.

“I know the new Sheep Improvement Scheme will be a key part of sheep farmers’ farming systems over the course of the Common Agricultural Policy.”

“It will be a really important scheme for driving improvements in the flock as well as being an income support for farmers,” the minister added.

The €20 million SIS replaces the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) this year under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Payments under the scheme will be at a rate of €12 per eligible breeding ewe, which is an increase from the €10 per eligible breeding ewe under the SWS.

The €12/head payment will be broken down as follows:

Payment for a Category A action: €7.00;

Payment for a Category B action: €5.00.

Applications for the scheme can be made online by Monday by the farmer or by a Farm Advisory System approved advisor via the application facility on www.agfood.ie.

In order for farmers to quality for the scheme, they must:

Submit a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application for each year of scheme participation;

Submit a sheep census return for each year during the lifetime of the scheme – an exception is made for new entrants in year of entry;

Have an active herd number – or be a new entrant – and keep breeding ewes;

Maintain the required number of breeding ewes during the scheme.

The first year of the scheme will run from February 1, 2023, and will end on December 31, 2023.

Each subsequent year of the scheme will run from January 1, to December 31.