Ireland is set to see the introduction of new artificial insemination (AI) company to the market called BullWise.

The company will be managed by Terry Dillon, with the company offering bulls from CRV global and Bova-AI.

Furthermore, BullWise is now the main distributor for the world-wide semen-selling company CRV in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

CRV is currently selling bulls in over 70 countries worldwide

Dillon is no stranger to the cattle breeding world having worked in the industry for a number of years, including many years with Munster Bovine. Terry Dillon

He was also the host at this years National Dairy show in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

His father, Kevin, is also a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) and established the Mountcarmel herd in Clonakility, Co. Cork.

BullWise

According to Dillon, BullWise will be offering bulls selected specifically for the Irish market from CRV.

This will include CRV’s New Zealand’s progressive grazing breeding program, both Jersey, Friesian and crossbred.

In addition, BullWise will offer bulls selected specifically for the Irish market from CRV’s Europe and US Holstein, Fleckvieh and MRI breeding programs.

Speaking to Agriland, Dillon said: “CRV has a big focus on health and efficiency.

“Its portfolio gives us access to bulls that will suit all farming systems, whether that is a New Zealand grass-based product or a higher production animal.”

As mentioned, BullWise has also partnered with Bova-AI to add to it offering of sires, with Bova-AI offering both beef and dairy sires.

Dillon believes this completes the product portfolio for BullWise. Dillon also told Agriland that he is very happy with the team he has been able to put together, with all of them having a vast amount of experience in cattle breeding.

He added that he and the BullWise team are all looking forward to working with farmers.

Breeding

Commenting on the partnership, Elise van der Wulp, global director of marketing and export sales at CRV, said: “BullWise and CRV share a common mission.

“We want to help dairy farmers breed problem-free and efficiently producing cows with which they enjoy working and achieve maximum returns from their operations.

“BullWise is investing in the development of an interesting growth market for genetics in Ireland and Northern Ireland and CRV wholeheartedly supports this young company.

“The drive and experience of the people of BullWise gives us every confidence that we will be successful together.”