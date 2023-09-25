Aurivo Co-Op Livestock Mart in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo, hosted a weanling sale on Monday, September 18.

Ballinrobe Mart’s Teresa Gibsey described the opening annual weanling show and sale as having “a serious entry of top-quality weanlings”.

The average price per kilo for weanling bulls on the day was €3.39/kg which was up over 0.40 cent per kilo on last years’ show day.

Top weanling bull prices on the day were:

440kg Belgian Blue bull sold for €2,100 or €4.77/kg;

400kg Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,840 or €4.60/kg;

315kg Limousin bull sold for €1,480 or €4.70/kg;

310kg Charolais bull sold for €1,420 or €4.58/kg;

Two Belgian Blue bulls weighing 480kg sold for €1,790 or €3.73/kg.

Trade was described as “very lively” with buyers nationwide and weanling heifers hit a high of €8.00/kg while weanling bulls peaked at €4.77/kg.

Weanling heifers were described as “an outstanding trade” with an average sale price of €3.42/kg across the board.

Advertisement

Top weanling heifer prices on the day:

280kg Limousin heifer sold for €2,240 or €8.00/kg;

320kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,930 or €6.03/kg;

300kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,560 or €5.20/kg;

435kg Limousin heifer sold for €2,450 or €5.63/kg;

270kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,300 or €4.81/kg.

The average weanling heifer price reflected an average price increase on the same show day in 2022.

Wednesday cattle sale at Ballinrobe

The msart also hosted a general cattle sale on Wednesday, September 20. The continental heifer sale was met with a 95% clearance while the bullocks had a 98% clearance rate.

Heifer prices ranged from €590 to €1890/head or €1.94 to €3.30/kg.

Top heifer prices on the day:

685kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,890 or €2.76/kg;

430kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,420 or €3.30/kg;

580kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,800 or €3.10/kg;

345kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,080 or €3.13/kg;

550kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,700 or €3.09/kg.

The average price for heifers weighing 500kg plus was €2.63/kg while lighter heifers in the 400-500kg weight bracket made an average of €2.69/kg.

Advertisement

Bullocks were also in good demand on the day with prices ranging from €540 to €1,650/head or €1.89 to €3.40/kg.

Top bullock prices on the day:

550kg Aubrac bullock sold for €1,650 or €3.00/kg;

465kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,580 or €3.40/kg;

525kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,620 or €3.09/kg;

465kg Aubrac bullock sold for €1,540 or €3.31/kg;

382kg Angus bullock sold for €1,140 or €2.98/kg.

Bullocks weighing over 500kg had an average of €2.57/kg and bullocks 400kg to 500kg made an average of €2.78/kg.

In the dry cow sale, the average price was €1,434/head. Cow prices ranged from €700 to €2,260/head with the best price going to a Charolais cow from Lecarrowkilleen the Neale, weighing 950kg making €2.38/kg.

Ballinrobe Mart will host an end of month continental bullock sale next Wednesday, September 27, with a large entry of stock.

A weanling sale will take place on Monday, September 15, and will run on Mondays for the month of October.